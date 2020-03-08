Malaysians dominate Labuan Duathlon

LABUAN: Malaysian athletes dominated the podium at the Labuan Duathlon (LDU) by winning four of the six categories today.

Feldarus Abdul Rahman, 32, who is from Miri, won the men’s Open title while Zuhar Ismail came in second. Nor Risman Ismail of Brunei was third.

Sabah made a clean sweep in the men’s veterans category when 1994 Mount Kinabalu International Climbathon champion Guianus Salagan came out tops, followed by Yamin Ali and Yusof Tungkob.

Forty-year-old Shahrom Abdullah won the men’s junior veteran event after beating two Sabahans — Jusery Gani and Yatim Zainal.

Malaysians also ruled the roost in the mixed-relay category when Marlin Hing William (runner)-Ridzuan Janawati (cyclist) finished ahead of Madeliene See-Jasni Kassim and Elvina Jimin-Yusuf Ngongoloy.

Canadian Kathryn Deverlein won the women’s Open title after finishing ahead of last year’s Everly Putrajaya Trifactor International Duathlon overall winner Jessica Tang and Natashya Soon.

In the men’s relay, the Morocco-Brunei combination of Ammouta Younes (runner) and Mazran Jamin (cyclist) clinched top spot, followed by Safree Sabdin (Malaysia)-Johnie Ngongoloy (Indonesia) and Fabian Osmon (Malaysia)-Niklos Minol (Malaysia).

A total of 407 participants from Malaysia, Brunei, South Africa, Canada, Thailand, Indonesia and Morocco took part in the annual event.

No times were recorded for all categories. BERNAMA