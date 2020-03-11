McKay under quarantine, Dragons call off two ABL matches

KUALA LUMPUR: The KL Dragons have called off their next two Asean Basketball League (ABL) matches due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Earlier, the Dragons were on alert after it was discovered that Singapore Slingers’ Jamal McKay, who played against them on March 6, was placed under quarantine after he was in the list of those who came into contact with one of Singapore’s confirmed cases.

The Dragons’ game against San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in Manila on Tuesday was already called off. Now, two more games are cancelled — against Hong Kong Eastern at Maba Stadium (March 12) and Alab in Manila (March 15).

Dragons general manager Yaakub Hussaini said the decision was an extra precaution until McKay’s quarantine period ends on March 17.

“McKay is isolated until March 17 and we don’t want to take any chances in case he shows symptoms.

“Slingers general manager Michael Johnson has been in contact with us daily and so far, McKay is in good health and hopefully it stays that way.”

To date there are 19 postponed matches with a total of 37 matches to be rescheduled. The ABL, however, will arrange for the affected teams, namely Hong Kong Eastern, Macau Black Bears, Macau Wolf Warriors, Saigon Heat and Taiwan’s Formosa Dreamers to play in neutral venues.

“It is not yet finalised but as of now, Eastern and the two Macau teams have shown interest to play in Cambodia while the Dreamers and the Heat are keen to utilise Kuala Lumpur as a neutral venue,” said Yaakub.

The Dragons, who are on a three-match winning streak, currently sit third in the 10-team league with a 10-7 record.