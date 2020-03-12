NSAM shooting in the dark

THE National Shooting Association of Malaysia (NSAM) are in the dark on the availability of a wildcard for a Malaysian to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

It is understood that the International Sports Shooting Federation (ISSF) granted Malaysia a wildcard last month after none of the country’s shooters could qualify on merit.

However, national team manager Datuk Musa Osman said NSAM have yet to receive word from ISSF on the matter.

“We will officially write to them (ISSF) by the end of this week on whether Malaysia have been granted an Olympic wildcard,” said Musa.

“So far, there are more than eight shooters who have met the MQS (minimum qualification score) and hopefully, we can get a slot from ISSF.”

The men’s shooters who have achieved the MQS are Johnathan Wong (10m pistol), Siau Zianyi (10m pistol), Ezuan Nasir Khan (10m rifle), Lutfi Othman (10m rifle and 50m rifle 3 position), Haritz Iklil Hessly Hafiz (50m rifle 3P) and trap trio of Chu Sein Chau, Ong Chee Kheng and Bernard Yeoh,

The women are Nur Suryani Taibi (10m rifle, 50m 3P), Nur Izazi Rosli (10m rifle), Shaera Rahim Raja (10m rifle), Alia Husna Budruddin (50m 3P), Bibiana Ng (10m pistol, 25m pistol), Joseline Cheah (10m pistol, 25m pistol), Wahida Ismail (10m pistol); Alia Sazana Azahari (25m pistol) and Siti Nur Masitah Badrin (25m pistol).