Postpone all sports events, says SCO

KUALA LUMPUR: All local and international sports events in the country should be postponed to prevent the spread of Covid-19, the Sports Commissioner’s Office said today.

This is in line with the Health Ministry’s advice, urging all mass gatherings to be postponed.

“Please heed to the advice of the Healthy Ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” said the SCO statement today.

Several local and international events, including the Asian Team Squash Championships and the matches involving KL Dragons in the Asean Basketball League, have been indefinitely postponed due to Covid-19.

The M-League could suffer a similar fate as the FA of Malaysia (FAM) will hold an emergency meeting tomorrow to decide on the next course of action.

FAM may decide to postpone the league or continue matches behind closed doors.