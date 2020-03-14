JHL likely to be postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will make a concrete stand on the Junior Hockey League (JHL) tomorrow.

And it’s highly likely that the tournament, slated for March 25, will be postponed to a later date due to Covid-19.

A total of 24 boys’ teams have confirmed their entries — 10 in Division One and 14 in Division Two (two groups).

MHC have yet to announce the number of entries for the girls’ competition.

“MHC had a meeting with the National Sports Council (on Friday) and we will decide on what to do with the JHL tomorrow. We will be getting feedback from the Education Ministry because it is an under-21 league and all are students,” said MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh.

The NSC have given the MHC the greenlight to hold the JHL, but there should not be more than 200 fans for each game.

“However, the ministry has sent out a circular stating that all activities involving students must be stopped for the month of March.

“The Sports Commissioner's Office has also sent out a similar circular.

“And since all the players are students, we need to get clarification before making a statement.”