No college, no action for disappointed Sivasangari

UNITED States-based S. Sivasangari was looking forward to getting back into the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Tour after completing her season in college squash.

Instead, the Cornell University student now finds herself on a plane back to Malaysia after the PSA suspended all tournaments until April 27 in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sivasangari will now be spending the next five months in Malaysia as Cornell has also cancelled classes to combat the risk of exposure.

“Cornell is asking everyone to leave campus. All classes for the next semester will be conducted online,” explained the 21-year-old.

“Even if I stay there, I will not be able to train with my coach David Palmer.”

It is certainly a disappointing outcome for the World No 43 who enjoyed a fine showing on the PSA Tour last year.

She also reached the semi-finals of the National Collegiate Individual Championships earlier this month.

The Kedah-born is, however, taking the disappointment in her stride as she believes it is better to stay safe than be sorry.

“It’s definitely hard as I have only played in one tournament — the Windy City Open in Chicago this year.

“The last few days have been crazy with the PSA Tour getting called off and having to leave campus.

“It’s sad that this is happening, but I feel everyone should stay safe especially since the situation in every country is becoming worse.

The national No 3 is only expected to return to the US in August but there is no tournament plan for her yet especially with the squash calendar thrown into disarray.