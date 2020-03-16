'All cycling plans on track'

The lack of competitions due to Covid-19 should not be an issue for Azizulhasni Awang and Shah Firdaus Sahrom as national track cycling coach John Beasley has everything planned out for them ahead of the Tokyo Olympics (July 24-Aug 9).

Taking part in races in the run-up to the Games was never part of the plan for the duo, which means that the recent Berlin World Championships, where both riders set new personal bests, was their last meet before the Olympics.

Beasley is looking to give the duo a final push in terms of strength and power before unleashing them in Tokyo.

“We don’t have any more competitions before Tokyo, but we have got one more small (training) phase.

“We will transition out of hypertrophy into strength training, followed by power (training) and then a taper,” said Beasley.

“The opening two months will be massive (weight training) overload. They will knuckle down with a heavy training load after which they will barely be able to crawl around on the floor.

“If we can get one more kilo of muscle on each of the boys, they will have a little bit more power. That is our aim.

“Roughly four weeks before the Olympics, we will begin our taper. There will be a lot of sitting around and resting during this period to allow supercompensation to happen.

“It’s about sticking to the plan... I think we have got it right.”