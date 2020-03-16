Hammer thrower Jackie tests positive for Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: National hammer thrower Jackie Wong Siew Cheer has tested positive for Covid-19.

The news was confirmed by Malaysian Athletics Federation president Datuk SM Muthu today.

He is the first Malaysian athlete to be tested positive for the virus.

Jackie is one of Malaysia’s most consistent athletes.

In all, he has smashed the national record in the hammer event 17 times.

The latest record of 68.22m was recorded at the Malaysian Closed Athletics Championships last year.

Three national hockey players were also tested for Covid-19 but results were negative. --Bernama