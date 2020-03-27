'Older' Jun Hoong will feel different

DIVER Cheong Jun Hoong admitted she had “mixed feelings” when news of the Tokyo Olympics postponement broke.

The Covid-19 pandemic had forced the International Olympic Committee and Japan Olympic Committee to make the grim decision of shifting the Tokyo Olympics from July 24-Aug 9 to next year.

It seems a blessing in disguise for 2017 world champion Jun Hoong as she has yet to book her spot at the Games.

However, the Perakian, who has yet to see action since knee surgery in June 2018, said: “One of the reasons why I have mixed feelings is that this virus has spread around the world, and the situation is indeed terrible.

“I hope that in light of this situation, everyone can cooperate and stay home for now so that the situation improves,” said Jun Hoong, who won silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics with Pandelela Rinong in the 10m platform synchro.

“I haven’t qualified for the Olympics yet, and now I have to wait for further notice in regard to the qualification event,” she said.

“I’m also under quarantine now and with the Movement Control Order, everything is back to scratch.”

Jun Hoong, who turns 30 next month, knows that time is certainly not on her side especially with her rivals around the world all in their teens or early twenties.

“Another year older will make a difference and my body will definitely feel it,” she admitted.

“But I will always keep working hard and I will take on the challenge in a positive manner so that I’ll be ready when the time comes.

“What’s important is that health and safety always come first and hopefully another year older will only mean I’ll be stronger and wiser.”