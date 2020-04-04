Cruel blow to Aifa's world junior target

THE season is as good as over for national junior squash players after this year’s World Junior Championship was cancelled.

The World Juniors, to be held in Gold Coast, Australia on July 19-30, was called off by the World Squash Federation (WSF) due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It was certainly a big blow to the national juniors.

The Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) had earlier anticipated the world junior meet to be postponed.

But Squash Australia decided not to hold it at all.

“The decision is made in the best interest of Squash Australia and the WSF in light of the global situation,” said Squash Australia chief executive officer Richard Vaughan.

SRAM director Mejar (rtd) S. Maniam said yesterday: “With the current Covid-19 situation, I certainly agree that it wasn’t the right time to organise an event of such a scale.

“However, I feel the decision to cancel the event completely is not particularly fair, especially to countries like ours.

“This is because our players, especially the likes of Aifa Azman, certainly stand a chance to win her first world junior title this year.

“It would have been better to postpone it to a later date this year.

“I would certainly like to propose that to the WSF as well.”

The cancellation of the World Junior Championship is a cruel blow to the likes of Aifa and Noor Ainaa Amani Ampandi who are in their last year as juniors.

Especially since the 18-year-old Aifa, who finished with a bronze medal last year, was targeting a first ever world junior title.