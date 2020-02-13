People wearing protective suits walking from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, with around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on Feb 10, 2020. -- Image by AFP
Syrian government forces deploy near the Damascus-Aleppo highway, in the southern part of the Aleppo province. The number of people displaced by violence in the region neared 700,000 since December. -- Image by AFP
A man crosses over the US/Mexico border fence from Mexicali to Calexico, at Baja California state, Mexico, on Feb 11. -- Image by AFP
A boy plays on an art installation featuring snowballs at the Zaryadye park, with the Kremlin's cathedrals, towers and Ivan the Great bell tower seen in the background, in downtown Moscow. -- Image by AFP
A polar bear cub licks its mother Nora during its first public appearance at the Schoenbrunn zoo in Vienna, Austria, on Feb 13, 2020. The still unnamed bear cub was born on Nov 09, 2019. -- Image by APA/ AFP