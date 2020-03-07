Hindu devotees celebrate Holi, the spring festival of colours, during a traditional gathering at a temple in Nandgaon village in Uttar Pradesh state on March 5. -- Image by AFP
A photo showing a boat during sunset as a seagull flies by in Mawlamyine in Myanmar's Mon State recently. -- Image by AFP
South Korean soldiers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant on the street to help prevent the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, at Gangnam district in Seoul on March 5. -- Image by AFP
Migrants light a fire on the bank of the Tunca river as they try to enter Europe at the Turkey-Greece border, near the Pazarkule crossing gate in Edirne, Turkey, on March 5. -- Image by AFP
Activists of the "Declic" movement for women's rights hold printed half face pictures showing victims of domestic violence during a protest in Bucharest. In Romania, 30% of women say they have been affected by physical or sexual violence at some point in their lives. -- Image by AFP