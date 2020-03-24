A temple worker attaches a name card with a wish of Buddhist followers to a lotus lantern ahead of Buddha's birthday at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, Korea on March 23. -- Image by AFP
Palestinian groom Mohamed abu Daga and his bride Israa wear face masks amid the Covid-19 epidemic, during a photoshoot at a studio before their wedding ceremony in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, on March 23. -- Image by AFP
Employees eating during lunch break at an auto plant of Dongfeng Honda in Wuhan. - People in central China, where the Covid-19 coronavirus was first detected, are now allowed to go back to work, as some normality slowly returns after a two-month lockdown. -- Image by AFP
A man rides a motorcart loaded with secondhand shoes for sale along a street in Phnom Penh on March 24. -- Image by AFP
A Bolivian police officer stands guard in the street next to a person in a costume representing the shape of coronavirus, after Bolivian interim President Jeanine Anez announced a complete quarantine to come into effect from Sunday in a bid to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus. -- Image by AFP