Iran's Azadi (Freedom) Tower is lit up with flags and messages of hope in solidarity with all the countries affected by the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, in Tehran on March 31. -- Image by AFP
An employee wearing protective gear, working for environmental services company AMSA, sprays disinfectant on Piazza Duomo in Milan. -- Image by AFP
A volunteer sprays disinfectant in Shwedagon Pagoda compound as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Yangon, Myanmar. -- Image by AFP
People cross a street near Tokyo's entertainment district Kabukicho (background) on March 31, 2020. -- Image by AFP
Russian police officers patrol the deserted Red Square in front of Saint Basil's Cathedral in Moscow as the city and its surrounding regions imposed lockdowns, in a bid to slow the spread of the Covid-19 infection. -- Image by AFP