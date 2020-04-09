Cuban Alejandro Lopez trains martial arts on the roof of his home in Havana on April 7. -- Image by AFP
A man wearing facemasks stands next to a building during government imposed shutdown as a preventative measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Dhaka. -- Image by AFP
Inventor Sudhakar Yadav gestures as he instructs a driver to drive a coronavirus-themed made car to be used in a awareness campaign, during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the Covid-19 coronavirus, in Hyderabad, on April 7. -- Image by AFP
A soldier, wearing a face mask and gloves, stands in front of the City One condominium in Kuala Lumpur after it was cordoned off due to a number of cases of individuals with Covid-19 novel coronavirus at the premises. -- Image by AFP
A demonstrator wearing a face mask holding signs reading "PPE" (personal protective equipment) protests about the lack of PPE for NHS nursing staff, outside of St Thomas' Hospital in central London, where Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care. -- Image by AFP