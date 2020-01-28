NGO opposes Lombok cable car plan

JAKARTA: Concerns have been raised about a plan to build a cable car facility around Mount Rinjani on Lombok island in West Nusa Tenggara.

Executive director for the Indonesian Forum for the Environment in West Nusa Tenggara, Murdani, said the project could cause environmental and social problems, according to The Jakarta Post.

“The cable car construction will damage the environment as commercial facilities will result in significant changes to the area’s natural landscape,” Murdani said, adding that Mount Rinjani needed to be protected as a source of livelihood for people who lived around it, a key source of water in Lombok and a cultural heritage site.

The group believed the administrative authorities were rushing the project despite not having conducted any feasibility studies.

“They (the government) have clearly not thought about the environmental impact if they begin the construction, which is to begin in May,” said Murdani.

West Nusa Tenggara Governor Zulkieflimansyah previously said that the cable car facility would be built at the climbers’ entrance gate at Aik Berik village in Central Lombok.

The project is expected to be completed before the island’s first MotoGP race in 2021.

“The cable car is for visitors who want to enjoy the beauty of Mount Rinjani, so people will be able to see the mountain’s scenery aside from watching the MotoGP race,” said West Nusa Tenggara Environment and Forestry Agency head Madani Mukarom.

Mount Rinjani National Park Centre head Dedi Asriyadi said the project would not take place in the national park.

“We’ve coordinated with the West Nusa Tenggara Environment and Forestry Agency, and they informed us that the cable car will be located around the plantation areas that the provincial administration has the authority to manage.”