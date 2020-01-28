Fake news law angers PAP opponents

SINGAPORE: A FAKE news law passed last year here has given opponents of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) more ammunition to attack the administration on the freedom of speech aspect.

The law, Pofma, short for Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act, was invoked by the PAP government five times since its implementation in October last year.

The New York Times said: “...there is reason to fear that the law is a tool to quiet dissent.”

In a report headlined “Want to criticise Singapore? Expect a correction notice”, the newspaper pointed out that every Pofma order had been directed at an opposition party, politician or a government critic.

They include a lawyer and member of the Progress Singapore Party; the States Times Review, a website seen as critical to government; the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and the leader of People’s Voice.

Pofma granted government ministers the power to issue “correction notices” to change published “falsehoods”, while also allowing offending content to be removed or blocked, and for online users to be directed to a government source instead.

Those resisting compliance can be punished with fines (up to S$15,000 for individuals and more than S$740,000 for companies) and up to one year in prison. A Pofma order can be invalidated only by the High Court.

The TodayOnline portal reported that SDP had added a sentence to a statement on its website that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AG-C) had taken issue with, relating to the opposition party’s court challenge against the manpower minister’s correction direction over a published article and two Facebook posts the government said contained falsehoods and a misleading graphic.

In its Jan 18 article, SDP referred to a Straits Times report that quoted Deputy Attorney-General Hri Kumar Nair as saying: “The minister who initiates a Pofma direction will look at the article or statement in question, and determine what he believes to be its meaning.”

“A correction direction can then be issued based on the minister’s interpretation,” Nair was quoted as saying by SDP, which called this a “shocking government stand”, said the portal.

The AG-C accused SDP of cherry-picking Nair’s comments and omitting critical parts of the report, including his rejection of the party’s claim that the meaning of the disputed article or statement was up to the minister.

SDP also omitted Nair’s comment that the appeal would be decided based on how the judge believed a reasonable member of the public would understand the statements, and that courts would have the final word.

The opposition party added this sentence to its original statement: “Mr Kumar (the Deputy Attorney-General) also said that this interpretation can be accepted or rejected by the judge hearing the matter.”

Earlier, SDP said that it had not misrepresented what Nair said.

Pofma also angered Lawyers For Liberty (LFL), a Malaysian human rights group which recently filed a motion at the Kuala Lumpur High Court against Singapore’s Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, following the issuance of a correction direction on its allegations about brutal execution methods at Changi Prison.

The civil suit seeks a declaration from the court that Shanmugam cannot take action against LFL in Malaysia under Pofma, said Channelnewsasia.

“(Singapore wants) to impose its own oppressive fake news act on Malaysians and they’re trying to impose it on us,” said LFL advisor N. Surendran.