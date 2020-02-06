'Holidays hinder productivity'

NAYPYIDAW: Productivity in Myanmar’s private sector will be hindered by the high number of public holidays this year.

There will be 27 public holidays for 2020. In comparison, Thailand has 23 public holidays, Malaysia has 14 and Singapore, 11, according to The Myanmar Times.

Daw Khine Khine Nwe, associate secretary of the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and secretary of the Myanmar Garment Manufacturers Association, said the fewer number of working days would decrease manufacturing activity.

If the holidays coincided with weekends, there would be longer stretches of time-off, she said.

“Adding more holidays will negatively impact the current period of low productivity.

“The government needs to consider reducing the number of unproductive days, and increasing productivity through policies.”

She added that the country was transitioning to a democracy and because of the past education system, workers who completed basic education were limited in skill and expertise.

“Businesses are transitioning as well, but much of the labour force lacks basic education or professional expertise, leading to low productivity.”

Gevorg Sargsyan, acting World Bank country director for Myanmar said in a report: “Myanmar continues to experience robust growth but as the global economic environment deteriorates, domestic factors such as prevalent conflict, low private sector productivity, and institutional constraints challenge investor sentiment and hamper the country’s long-term prospects.”