Thai govt scouting for native English-speaking teachers

THE Thai government has sought help from its foreign embassies to find native speakers able to teach English in Thai schools here.

Education Minister Nataphol Teepsuwan said he had met ambassadors from English-speaking countries on the matter.

(NSTP File Pix) Thailand Minister of Education, Nataphol Teepsuwan.

“We asked them to find teachers who could teach English and other subjects in English to Thai students. This will be one of the government-to-government cooperation programmes.”

According to the Bangkok Post, the government was looking for a large number of teachers to help upgrade the education system.

Nataphol said there were about 7,000 foreign teachers in Thai schools, which was insufficient.

“We need around 10,000 teachers.

“We have also earmarked the necessary funds for their recruitment.”

He said they wanted to improve English proficiency among students, boost their confidence and equip them with the skills to seek further knowledge.

“Thai teachers would also be able to learn and benefit from native English speakers.”

Nataphol said he had formulated a plan to upgrade English from elementary to university levels with the aim of reducing the number of foreign teachers in the next three years.

“Foreign teachers must have professional training to qualify for the job, while a language teaching certificate is preferred.”

He added that the teachers’ accent did not matter, as long as they could make teaching fun.