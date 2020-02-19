In the dock over hundreds of obscene videos, photos

SINGAPORE: Armed with six cameras, five spy watches, two spy lenses, three spy camera sticks and a spy clock, a man took almost 700 obscene videos and 821 photographs before he was caught.

The court here was told that he was secretly compiling vulgar photos and recordings of the public from 2003 to April 2016, said TODAYonline.

“Aside from taking upskirt videos, he also filmed women changing their clothes, relieving themselves in the toilet or showering. He knew some ofthem from various social circles.”

Channelnewsasia said the victims included his family, friends and fellow church members, including minors.

The defendant, 35, pleaded guilty to four charges of insulting women’s modesty, with another nine charges taken into consideration. He will face the court for mitigation and sentencing on March 23.

The prosecution, who called it the “most prolific” case of its kind, asked for three years’ jail against the defendant, who cannot be named due to gag orders to protect victims.

The defendant was nabbed after a female colleague caught him in April 2016 when he switched on his phone’s recording function and held it up to the window of the women’s toilet.

When he was arrested, authorities seized 13 hard drives, four internal hard disks and a mobile phone from him.

He used a common folder to save video files of the same victim while other folders had a prefix and suffix such as “family” or “church”.

“Based on the length of the footage he got, he used a software to extract the relevant portions capturing the victims naked,” said Channelnewsasia.