Sumatran tiger carcass found in snare

A SUMATRAN tiger was found snared to death in a jungle in the Seluma regency in Bengkulu.

The decomposing carcass of the female tiger was found by a villager from Selingsingan on Wednesday, according to The Jakarta Post.

He was collecting rattan in the Bukit Badas forest, 6km from the village, when he discovered the dead tiger, dangling by the snare.

Seluma police special crimes unit head Second Inspector Catur Teguh Susanto said a report was lodged after the villager informed his village chief.

“We found a dead female tiger with a wire wrapped around her neck,” he said.

The remains of the tiger were intact, although certain parts of the carcass were badly decomposed when policemen arrived the scene.

“It was full of maggots. We assume (the tiger) had been dead for more than six days,” Catur said, adding that a team from the Bengkulu Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA) had taken the carcass for investigation.

The investigating team found a 10m-long wire snare trap near the dead tiger and a rotten carcass of a pig, presumably used as a bait, in the vicinity.

Seluma police chief Senior Commander I Nyoman Mertha Danta said the discovery was not the first of its kind in the area.

“It’s possible that the perpetrator is not a resident of Seluma regency. Last year, we also caught a hunter in the area, but he was not from Seluma.”

Bengkulu BKSDA acting manager Mariska Tarantona said the dead tiger was about 2-years-old.

“We took the remains to the office. We plan to bury her after extracting a DNA sample and documenting her stripes, since her body is rotting,” Mariska said.

The agency planned to analyse the stripes to see if the tiger was the same as one BKSDA had previously monitored through a camera trap, she said.

Bengkulu BKSDA will also launch a sweeping operation in Bukit Badas to check whether other snare traps had been set by hunters.

The Sumatran tiger is the only surviving species of the Sunda Islands tigers that once included the now-extinct Bali tiger and Javan tiger.

It has been listed as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List since 2008.

An official estimate from the Environment and Forestry Ministry up to December 2018 said the Sumatran tiger population stood at 600.