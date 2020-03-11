Hun Sen wants to open border gate

PHNOM PENH: Prime Minister Hun Sen has urged officials to negotiate with their Thai counterparts to open the border gate in Pursat province’s Thma Da commune near the Thai border.

The prime minister said opening the international checkpoint would increase trade and the flow of tourists between the countries.

The Thma Da commune border gate connects with Thailand’s Chamrak sub-district in Trat province.

“Opening the gate could help the countries attain their goal of reaching US$15 billion in trade by the end of the year.

“I have discussed the issue with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan O Cha. Now, I suggest that National Defence Minister Tea Banh, Interior Minister Sar Kheng and Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Prak Sokhon raise the issue of opening the Thma Da checkpoint with Thai authorities.

“Trade with Thailand is growing rapidly. By opening the international border gate, we could boost trade and also help the tourism sector. It would be beneficial for both nations,” the prime minister said at the inauguration of National Road No. 55.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, Public Works and Transport Minister Sun Chanthol said at the ceremony that National Road No. 55 will boost cross-border trade, investment and tourism.

National Road No. 55 connects Koh Kong, Battambang and Pursat provinces and goes all the way to Thma Da’s border gate.

Cambodian Ambassador to Thailand Ouk Sorphorn told The Post last month he was very optimistic about trade relations with Thailand.

Bilateral trade between the two kingdoms was worth US$9 billion last year — up 7.14 per cent from 2018’s US$8.4 billion.

Sophorn said Cambodia mainly exports agricultural products to Thailand, including rice, corn, soybean, cassava, cashew nuts, and mangoes.

Cambodia imports petroleum, cooking oil, machinery, electronic equipment, construction materials, cosmetics and home appliances from Thailand.