Indonesia, Netherlands ink US$1bil trade deals

JAKARTA: Business deals, covering wide ranging cooperation worth US$1 billion (RM4.2 billion), were signed during the visit by the King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti to Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo said this in a statement after welcoming the Dutch monarchs at the Bogor Presidential Palace in West Java on Tuesday, according to The Jakarta Post.

“We have forged a number of business-related cooperation areas amounting to US$1 billion,” he said following a bilateral meeting with the delegation from the Netherlands.

Jokowi added that the Netherlands was Indonesia’s important trading, investment and tourism partner in Europe.

Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi confirmed the deal and revealed that the cooperation included the development of fuel storage tankers for Royal Vopak, Dutch logistics and distribution service providers to the chemical and oil industry, at the Tanjung Priok Port here.

Other collaborations include the development of Dutch dairy company FrieslandCampina’s milk factory and Shell’s investment in the Indonesian upstream oil and gas industry.

Retno said the monarchs were accompanied by 185 people.

The foreign minister added that Indonesia and the Netherlands had signed letters of intent (LoI) for cooperations covering women empowerment, water management, healthcare professionals, climate change, waste management and transportation.