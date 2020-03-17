Jokowi: Work, study, worship at home

INDONESIANS were told to practise social distancing, an act that epidemiologists hope can slow the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

President Joko Widodo made the call in a national address on the outbreak to 270 million citizens at the Bogor Presidential Palace on Sunday, according to The Jakarta Post.

“Under the current conditions, it’s time for us to work, study and worship at home.

“It’s time for us to work together, to help each other, to unite and cooperate. We want this to be a community movement, so that the Covid-19 problem can be addressed to the fullest,” Jokowi said.

This was after Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday and was warded at the Gatot Subroto Army Hospital here.

State Secretary Pratikno announced this and that Jokowi had appointed Coordinating Maritime Affairs and Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan as interim transport minister.

Up to Sunday, Indonesia has 117 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including five deaths.

Regional heads in several areas have also decided to temporarily close schools and public areas.

Jokowi said he would leave the decision whether or not to declare a state of emergency to the respective regional head.

“As a large country and an archipelago, the spread of Covid-19 varies from region to region.”

He added that the government had enough stocks of staple goods to meet everyone’s needs.

“We have also prepared economic incentives, as has been announced by the coordinating economic minister, so that business can carry on as usual.”

Jokowi also gave an assurance that he would have himself tested for Covid-19 on Sunday afternoon, while other members of the cabinet were tested earlier in the morning.