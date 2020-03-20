Cambodian, Chinese soldiers defy virus fears

PHNOM PENH: More than 3,000 soldiers from China and Cambodia have begun a two-week joint military exercise despite Covid19 fears.

The soldiers are in a 17,000ha training area for the annual military exercise, dubbed ‘Golden Dragon’, which will last until March 30.

“This is the fourth military exercise the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces has played an important role in organising,” said commander-in-chief, General Vong Pisen.

During the opening ceremony, Pisen and Chinese Ambassador Wang Wentian inspected arms and armoured vehicles that would be used during the exercise.

According to the Khmer Times, Pisen said this year’s joint exercise would focus on anti-terrorism and humanitarian efforts.

“This exercise is to enhance cooperation and capacity-building. It is not meant to threaten other countries in the region.

“Anti-terrorism and humanitarianism are common goals every country should strive for.”

Pisen acknowledged that this year’s ‘Golden Dragon’ was being held amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I hope both armies will get bigger and stronger every day. Our army should not be too afraid. They should focus on this exercise.”

Wang said this year’s exercise was its biggest with Cambodia and vital for both countries.

“Cambodia is the only foreign country China is conducting a military exercise with during this period. I hope both armies will work together and exchange experience and understanding.”

Cambodia deployed 2,763 soldiers while China deployed 256 soldiers for the upcoming live fire drills. The Chinese military has brought three helicopters, nine armoured personnel carriers and 29 military trucks while Cambodia will use five helicopters, 15 tanks and six artillery guns.

The Cambodian military said there should be no fear of Covid-19 transmissions between Chinese and Cambodian soldiers as the Chinese government had enlisted the service of medics and health officials.