Gates, Zuckerberg in partnership with Cambodian researchers

THE Bill Gates Foundation (BGF) and Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg’s Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) will assist a group of small research institutions in Cambodia fight Covid-19.

CZI, in partnership with BGF and Cambodian researchers, has helped unlock research that may help in the long run.

Zuckerberg said researchers in Cambodia were able to sequence the full genome of the virus that causes Covid-19, making it easier and faster to identify if people had the virus.

According to reports in the Phnom Penh Post, the team created a new public version of the IDSeq tool so scientists everywhere can study the full genome.

“It can be shared around the world,” Zuckerberg wrote.

The IDSeq tool is a pathogen-detection tool first unveiled by CZI in 2018 in partnership with BGF.

Sequencing the genome for the novel coronavirus allows researchers to study its origins, what other diseases it’s related to, and how it might be stopped.

The Cambodian researchers referred to in Zuckerberg’s post are not the only scientists to sequence the genome for Covid-19, with the first sequence being produced by Chinese researchers on Jan 10.

Zuckerberg said Facebook was also offering free advertising space to the World Health Organisation and monitoring Covid-19-related misinformation.

He said researchers were already using aggregated and anonymous Facebook data, including mobility data and population density maps, to better understand how the virus was spreading.