Jokowi calls for speedier Covid-19 tests

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on his charges to perform rapid tests for Covid-19 across the country to accelerate detection of the disease.

“I want more test kits to be distributed to laboratories (to be prepared) to conduct the tests,” Jokowi said at the State Palace here on Thursday, according to The Jakarta Post.

Rapid tests are easier to perform than regular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests and can detect Covid-19 cases quicker.

The Health Ministry’s disease control and prevention director general Achmad Yurianto had earlier revealed that rapid tests only require blood serum as a sample, meaning the tests can be performed at all health laboratories across the country.

Anyone, whether they have shown Covid-19 symptoms or not, can undergo the test.

The testing method is easier to implement than the regular tests, which must be performed in level two biosafety laboratories, as nasal fluids or larynx substances, which contain the virus, are used as the main specimens.

As rapid tests were easier to perform, Jokowi expected more people to be tested and to be sent to hospitals if found positive.

Locals watching city officials spraying disinfectant with a drone in Yogyakarta yesterday. AFP

To anticipate a rise in confirmed cases, Jokowi called for hospitals to set up health protocols for handling those who had performed the test.

“Hospitals must determine who can isolate themselves at home and who requires advanced treatment in hospitals.”

During a meeting on the outbreak, he urged hospitals to prepare contingency plans in case they were overwhelmed by patients. Indonesia’s death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 25 on Thursday, with 68 per cent of the fatalities recorded in Jakarta.

The number of infected people has reached 309, as the government recorded 82 new cases up to Thursday.

Earlier, Jokowi and First Lady Iriana tested negative from the Covid-19 disease.

“Ibu Iriana and I took the Covid-19 detection test four days ago. The results have just come in. Alhamdulillah (Thank God), we have been declared negative.”

The medical check-up on Jokowi, his wife, as well as members of the cabinet, was prompted after Transportation Minister Budi Karya Sumadi tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday.

In a statement, Jokowi expressed his respect and appreciation for health workers involved in the fight against the disease.

“I thank the doctors, nurses and all hospital staff members who have dedicated their energy to serving and treating Covid-19 patients.”

Jokowi also reiterated his call to the public to stem the spread of the disease by studying, working and worshipping from home.

“I hope we will all be in good health,” the president said.