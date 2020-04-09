Thailand prosecutes 623 for flouting emergency decree

BANGKOK: A total of 623 people have been indicted for violating the emergency decree imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

The Thai government had imposed the emergency decree on March 26 to limit the people’s movements and force them to stay home in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

According to the Bangkok Post, among the directives under the decree was a ban on public gatherings. Violators are liable to a jail term of up to two years and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht.

Prayuth Phetchakhun, deputy spokesman of the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), said prosecutors have asked the courts to hand down heavy punishments to violators.

A court in Ayutthaya sentenced violators to 2-4 months in jail for illegal gatherings, while a court in Pathum Thani handed down a 15-day jail term to one violator, he said.

“Most violators are those who defied the curfew banning people leaving home from 10pm to 4am. Most were aged between 20 and 35.”

Provinces which recorded high Covid-19 infections such as Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Chon Buri and Chiang Mai also have a high number of people defying the emergency decree.

He added that Attorney-General Wongsakul Kittipromwong told prosecutors to make use of information technology to provide regular updates on prosecutions online to the OAG.

The OAG’s information and communication technology department has also been told to gather and process information on prosecutions against violators.

On March 31, Wongsakul had instructed prosecutors to take tough legal action against hoarders, those who sell essential goods at inflated prices, those who defraud others and those who spread fake news online.

He also issued guidelines for prosecutors to pursue legal action against those who breach the decree.

Prosecutors must treat emergency decree violations as urgent cases and process them quickly, and must ask courts to hand down heavy penalties to violators and impound assets used for committing wrongdoing.