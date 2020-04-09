No 'Mudik' for Indonesia's civil servants

JAKARTA: Civil servants have been told to skip the annual ‘mudik’ or exodus back to their hometowns for Aidilfitri to help curb the spread of Covid-19 in Indonesia.

Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Tjahjo Kumolo issued the circular on Monday, asking civil servants and their families to remain where they were during the festive period, anticipated in the third week of May.

According to The Jakarta Post, he asked the staff development officers of ministries, agencies and regional administrations to ensure public servants are prohibited from participating in the annual ‘mudik’.

They were also asked to formulate a Covid-19 relief policy for civil servants and their families during the festive period.

“If civil servants have to travel outside of their region, they have to get permission from their supervisor,” the circular stated.

Those who violated the regulation would be subject to disciplinary action.

Civil servants were also asked to advise their neighbours not to participate in the ‘mudik’ or go out of town.

They were also advised to heed the government’s appeal to keep a distance in social interactions and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

According to the National Civil Service Agency, there are 4.28 million civil servants across the country.

The government, however, has not prohibited the ‘mudik’ for the general public, citing economic considerations.

Many public health experts have advised against the practice as it risks further transmitting the disease to regions with low healthcare capacity.

Two of Indonesia’s largest Islamic mass organisations, Nahdlatul Ulama and Muhammadiyah, have also advised people against participating in it.