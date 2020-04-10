3 tonnes of fake sanitiser seized

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian police have seized three tonnes of fake sanitiser and other materials from pharmacies here as authorities crack down on those taking advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Officials have also summoned the owners of three major fake alcohol distribution centres for explanation. The Commerce Ministry said the fake sanitiser and other materials were seized when officials launched a campaign to check their quality and face mask prices.

According to the Phnom Penh Post, the department also looked for temperature scanners for Covid-19 at some pharmacies in the capital.

The officials seized the items for further inspection, as vendors were warned not to exploit fears of the Covid-19 pandemic to raise prices.

The officials, in collaboration with judicial officials and police forces, launched the campaign to check on fake alcohol on March 26.

Up to April 3, 64,178 litres of fake alcohol had been seized.

The ministry said that most of the alcohol was found in Phnom Penh, while some was found in Kandal, Siem Reap, Preah Vihear, Pursat and Svay Rieng provinces.

It warned that fake alcohol containing a high degree of me-thanol would be on sale across the country amid the outbreak of Covid-19.

The substance might seep into the skin and endanger the health of users, possibly affecting their eyesight. The ministry said that the public should buy only sanitiser with trademarks and addresses of distributors or sellers.

The ministry said sanitiser that kill germs was made of ethyl alcohol.

Heng Mealy, who heads the department’s Phnom Penh branch, told the Post that no Cambodian or foreign homeowners had been arrested in the raids as they always escaped before the operations took place.

He said the department had until now issued letters summoning three house and distribution centre owners for questioning.

He added that the department would also seek permission from the courts to destroy the seized products by burning them.