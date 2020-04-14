Singapore Covid-19 cases surge by record 386; tally nears 3,000

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Health (MOH) on Monday announced 386 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed infections here to 2,918.

The latest daily tally of 386 cases is the highest single-day jump in infections here, the previous high being the 287 cases reported last Thursday.

In its media statement, MOH said that it had also identified four new clusters of infections: CitiWall, a facade installation company (34 Kaki Bukit Crescent), ABC Hostel near Rochor (3 Jalan Kubor), Tech Park Crescent dormitory in Tuas (43 Tech Park Crescent) and Kranji Dormitory (17 Kranji Way).

Of the 386 new cases, none was imported. There are 280 patients linked to known clusters and many of them are work permit holders in dormitories.

Twelve patients are linked to other cases, with seven of them being Singapore citizens or permanent residents.

MOH said that contact tracing is ongoing for 94 cases. Of these, 21 are Singaporeans or permanent residents, five are S-Pass holders, 64 are work permit holders, and the rest are long-term pass holders.

There are 222 more cases of Covid-19 now linked to the S-11 Dormitory in Punggol. In total, the cluster has 586 confirmed cases, making it the largest cluster of infections here.

MOH also said that Case 1,836, a 65-year-old Singaporean man, died from complications due to Covid-19 on April 13. He was confirmed to have Covid-19 on April 9.

“Khoo Teck Puat Hospital has reached out to his family and is extending assistance to them,” MOH said.

To date, a total of 586 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities, including the 26 who were discharged on Monday.

Of the 1,158 patients who are still in hospital, most are in stable condition or improving.

Twenty-nine patients are in critical condition under intensive care.

MOH said that 1,165 patients are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19. They are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Nine people have since died from complications due to Covid-19 infection, including the one announced on Monday.

In the past week (April 6 to 12), MOH said that it has uncovered links for 316 cases that had no known links to existing clusters or cases earlier. – Today Online

