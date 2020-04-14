'Covid-19 patients' personal info should be disclosed'

MANILA: In an effort to boost Covid-19 contact tracing, the government wants personal information of patients publicly disclosed.

Cabinet secretary Karlo Nograles said the policy was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATCF-EID).

“The Office of Civil Defence will lead the contact-tracing programme using data provided by the Department of Health (DoH),” he said.

According to reports in the Manila Times, the palace official also made it clear that there was no government directive to suppress information on Covid-19 deaths.

Nograles said allegations that the DoH issued a directive to hospitals were not true.

“Our move to contain the Covid-19 outbreak must be complemented with efforts to contain misinformation, especially when it concerns news involving our health, possible remedies and similar unsubstantiated claims.

“What is clear in the past weeks — based on the experience of other countries and even in our experience — is that social or physical distancing works. Staying home saves lives. Your cooperation is crucial in our efforts to save lives,” he said.

Nograles emphasised that government officials regularly appear in the media to give updates on the different actions being taken in response to the pandemic.

“We recognise that it is our responsibility to give you the facts. You deserve nothing less.”

He also warned against sharing fake news or rumours circulating on social media.

Under the Bayanihan To Heal As One Act (Republic Act 11469), fake news purveyors face imprisonment of two months or a fine ranging from 10,000 peso to one million peso.

Up to Saturday, the DoH reported 4,428 Covid-19 cases, 247 deaths and 157 recoveries.

Nograles, meanwhile, reminded funeral homes to cremate the remains of Covid-19 patients within 12 hours of death as stipulated under IATF-EID funeral guidelines.

He also urged funeral homes to start the process of cremation without waiting for payments.

He added that the Department of Social Welfare and Development would pay the funeral expenses of indigents.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said local government units (LGUs) should assign funeral service facilities that can cremate the remains within 12 hours .

The Department of the Interior and Local Government and LGUs will penalise funeral homes that refuse to provide logistics and transport the remains of Covid-19 patients.