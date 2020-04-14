6 charged with petrol fire murder of transgender

JAKARTA: Police have charged a group of men who allegedly killed a 42-year-old transgender woman by setting her on fire.

Six suspects were charged with aggravated assault under Article 170 of the Criminal Code, which carries a 12-year prison term upon conviction.

Three of the suspects were nabbed last Thursday afternoon.

According to the Jakarta Post, the incident took place in Cilincing, after the suspects accused the victim, Mira, of stealing a truck driver’s phone and wallet.

The driver had parked his vehicle near Mira’s rented room.

Police said the suspects hit the victim with a wooden log before dousing her in petrol in an effort to make her confess to the alleged theft.

Another suspect threatened Mira by pulling out a lighter while saying: “Watch out, I’m going to burn you, I’m going to burn you,” said police. The lighter inadvertently ignited the petrol, burning the victim alive.

Amnesty International Indonesia director Usman Hamid conveyed his disappointment over the authorities’ “lacklustre” investigation of the murder, which he said only resulted in a relatively light assault charge.

“We still maintain that what the suspects did was an act of despicable murder. The police should have conducted a more robust investigation, instead of taking the suspects at their word,” Usman told the Post on Thursday.

Usman called on the police to step up their investigation before proceeding with the “premature” assault charge.

Mira, who previously lived in Bekasi, West Java, before moving to North Jakarta, died at noon on Sunday after she was admitted to Koja General Regional Hospital in North Jakarta, on Saturday morning.

The legal advocacy team for Mira’s case, which comprises members of several rights groups, condemned the violence that resulted in her death, calling it “a form of transphobia”.