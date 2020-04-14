Indonesians go green to cut stress

New Straits Times

JAKARTA: People are turning their focus to urban farming as they remain in their homes to help in the effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia.

Asmara Wreksono, a media professional, is among those who have begun indulging in farming to find solace amid the gloom, according to The Jakarta Post.

Since she began self-isolation at home because of Covid-19, Asmara has turned to growing more water spinach, red spinach and Chinese cabbage.

“I treat hydroponics as a fun hobby. It keeps me sane amid the stay-at-home period in this time of crisis,” she said, adding that it helped divert her attention from the current crisis.

Asmara initially started her own small vegetable garden for self-sustaining purposes, as consuming homegrown vegetables had always been her interest.

“It is also a delight for me to find that there are a lot of people doing this in Jakarta.”

Like Asmara, Yogyakarta resident Arsih started her own vegetable garden for her personal consumption as well as for “stress healing”.

“A number of villages in Yogyakarta have already closed down access to their area, hindering vegetable sellers from stopping at my place. Therefore, I started to grow my own vegetables,” she said.

Venda Pratama, a graduate student also residing in Yogyakarta, has made urban farming his additional source of income.

Venda, who has been practising urban farming since 2017, has not only fed his family with homegrown vegetables but is also selling them to his neighbours.

Urban farming and community gardens have been praised as efforts to reduce the negative environmental impacts caused by conventional farming.

Tifa Asrianti, a resident of Bekasi in West Java, who started her own community garden in 2011, said urban farming required belief that it would work.

“We have to put our faith in our vegetables if we want them to grow nicely,” she added.

A 2018 study published in scientific journal, Earth’s Future, highlighted that urban agriculture would play a crucial role in feeding two-thirds of the world’s population living in cities by 2050. It is projected that urban farming practices could produce as much as 180 million tonnes of food annually.

This comes in handy amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as cities closed borders to restrict people’s movements.