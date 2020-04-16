Pattaya ramps up lockdown

PATTAYA: A Ramped-up lockdown will be enforced from today with more screening checkpoints to be set up in this resort city.

According to the Bangkok Post, Pattaya mayor Sonthaya Khunpluem said non-residents or those not working here will be barred from entering the city until the situation returns to normal.

“The number of checkpoints will be increased from five to eight along Sukhumvit Road leading to the city,” he said.

He noted that most of those infected in Pattaya were foreigners and those who work closely with foreigners.

People entering the town will be screened at the Sukhumvit checkpoints: in front of Maryvit School; Mini Siam; North Pattaya intersection; Central Pattaya intersection; South Pattaya intersection; Thep Prasit intersection; Wat Bunkanchanaram intersection; and the intersection near the public prosecutors’ office.

“The checkpoints have been spread across the town in order to prevent traffic congestion caused by motorists entering Pattaya via Sukhumvit Road,” said Sonthaya.

He said each checkpoint will be staffed by 27 officials and screening will start from 6am to 10pm daily until the situation improves.

People who are not residents but have to work in Pattaya can obtain passes permitting them to enter and leave the city at the Pattaya provincial hall or apply for one at all 7-Eleven stores in the city.

People who hold house registrations in Banglamung district must also show their ID cards, along with the passes when going through the checkpoints, while those who live outside the Banglamung area but have to travel to work in Pattaya must also have letters signed by their employers. The latter must also show letters signed by their landlords, community leaders or community committee members.

Lorry drivers delivering goods in Pattaya must show letters as well as invoices from their companies, and those who have appointments with doctors must have an appointment letter from a doctor, Sonthaya said.

A local source said that the Pattaya communicable disease control committee has also suggested setting up a field hospital at the Grand Bella Hotel in central Pattaya as a quarantine facility.