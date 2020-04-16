Thailand suspends, cuts prison terms

BANGKOK: Thailand has suspended jail sentences for more than 8,000 inmates nationwide to ease overcrowding in prisons during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Department of Corrections director-general Pol. Col. Naras Savestanan said that they have sped up the process of granting suspended sentences or cutting the prison term for qualified inmates, including those facing minor offences and/or exhibiting good behaviour.

According to the Bangkok Post, he said the number of inmates receiving suspended sentences for the period is twice the normal release rate. However, it is learnt that no high-profile inmates or those who had committed serious crimes are eligible for suspended sentences.

Meanwhile, in Pathum Thani, 458 people imprisoned for violating the emergency decree between April 5 and 12 have been checked for symptoms of Covid-19 and confined to individual quarantine cells.

Naras said that inmates exhibiting Covid-19-like symptoms, who had recently been sent to Betong prison in Yala province on drug offences, have tested negative for the disease.

In nearby Pattani, tests were performed on a number of sick inmates at the provincial prison after a quarantine period.

The department chief said there have been no new Covid-19 infections among inmates since Monday.

He added that two inmates and one prison officer who were infected are undergoing treatment but he declined to say which prisons they are from.

Prisons nationwide say they have maintained a high standard of hygiene, and wardens report that they are constantly on the lookout for any inmates who fall sick.

Between October last year and last month, 7,890 inmates were granted suspended sentences. They were released in two batches per month.

Meanwhile, Department of Probation chief Vittawan Sunthornkajit said all inmates who have been released after being given suspended sentences were required to report to provincial probation officers regularly.