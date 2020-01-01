Fire at German zoo kills dozens of animals at monkey house

BERLIN: A fire ripped through the monkey house at a German zoo on New Year’s Eve, killing roughly 30 animals inside, the zoo said.

Chimpanzees, orangutans, a gorilla, bats and birds were among the animals who died at Krefeld Zoo, near the Dutch border. Two chimpanzees, Bally and Limbo, survived, the zoo said.

The burned-out monkey house of the zoo in Krefeld, western Germany, is pictured on early January 1, 2020.-AFP

Describing the fire as an “incomprehensible tragedy“, it said the cause was not known. Local broadcaster WDR said investigators were exploring the possibility it had been started by a celebratory firework.-Reuters