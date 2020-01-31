China says U.S. move to raise travel warning is inappropriate

Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus in Chicago, Illinois, on January 30, 2020. - Dr. Ezike announced the first case of a person catching the virus from another person on American soil. The World Health Organization declared a global emergency over the new coronavirus, as China reported on January 31 that the death toll had climbed to 213 with nearly 10,000 infections. AFP
By Reuters - January 31, 2020 @ 11:45pm

BEIJING: The United States’ decision to raise its warning level for travel to China is not in line with the facts and is inappropriate, a spokeswoman at the Chinese foreign ministry, Hua Chunying, said on Friday on the ministry’s website.

The World Health Organization has urged countries to avoid travel restrictions, but the U.S. State Department has now raised its warning level on travel to China to the same level as for Iraq and Afghanistan.

The United States and other countries are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronovirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and has now killed some 213 people, all in China so far. It has affected more than 9,800 people globally.