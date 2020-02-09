Russian plane in belly landing, no one hurt

MOSCOW: A Russian plane crash-landed at a provincial airport in the north of the country on Sunday but no one was seriously hurt, officials said.

“A Utair Boeing crash-landed at Usinsk airport,” according to authorities in the northern Komi region where the town is located.

Online pictures showed a Boeing sitting on its belly on the snow-covered tarmac as passengers scrambled to evacuate.

None of the 94 passengers or crew members had been injured, the local authorities said, adding however that one woman sought medical assistance.

It did not say why the plane had crash-landed but the aircraft apparently had problems with landing gear.

“The plane landed on its tail,” a spokeswoman for the local branch of the emergencies ministry told AFP.

The passengers and crew have been evacuated via emergency slides, she said.

The country, with poor aircraft maintenance and lax safety standards, has one of the worst air safety records in the world, according to experts. -- AFP