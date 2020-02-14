Passengers on cruise ship turned away over Covid-19 fears disembark in Cambodia

SIHANOUKVILLE, Cambodia: Passengers on a cruise ship that spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over Covid-19 coronavirus fears started disembarking in Cambodia on Friday.

The MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked in the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville on Thursday night. It had anchored offshore to allow Cambodian officials to board and collect samples from passengers with any signs of ill health or flu-like symptoms.

After tests, no one on board was found to be carrying the virus, Cambodia’s health ministry said.

Cambodian authorities granted permission for passengers to disembark on Friday morning, the ship’s operator, Holland America Line, a unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp, said in an emailed statement. - Reuters