Close ￬

Covid-19 cases on Japan cruise ship leap to 355

A bus with a driver (L) wearing protective gear departs from the dockside next to the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which has around 3,600 people quarantined onboard due to fears of the new COVID-19 coronavirus, at the Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama port on February 14, 2020. - Japanese authorities were preparing Febraury 14 to move some older passengers who tested negative for the new coronavirus off a quarantined cruise ship and into government-designated lodging. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)
By AFP - February 16, 2020 @ 11:37am

TOKYO: The number of people who have tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus on a quarantined ship off Japan's coast has risen to 355, the country's health minister said on Sunday.

"So far, we have conducted tests for 1,219 individuals. Of those, 355 people tested positive. Of those, 73 individuals are not showing symptoms," Katsunobu Kato told a roundtable discussion on public broadcaster NHK - a rise of 70 from the last government toll.

The new figures came as the United States was preparing to evacuate some of its citizens from the Diamond Princess, which has been in quarantine since Feb 5 in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo.

Hong Kong also said it would offer its 330 citizens on board the chance to take a charter flight back.

"Based on the high number of Covid-19 cases identified onboard the Diamond Princess, the Department of Health and Human Services made an assessment that passengers and crew members onboard are at high risk of exposure," the US embassy said in a letter to its passengers.

Close ￬