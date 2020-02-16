Watch: 'Green meteor' flashes over JB, Singapore sky; netizens dazzled

KUALA LUMPUR: Some people believe that their wishes come true when they notice a shooting star across the sky.

So, good things may be in store for Violet Crystal, who saw a bright flash of green light streaking over Singapore’s sky as she drove in the wee hours of Feb 11.

It is learnt that the dazzling phenomenon was also seen across the Straits of Johor in Johor Baru.

Luckily for us, the event was captured by Violet’s dashcam – and the footage, which was uploaded to social media and YouTube, has gone viral around the world.

At last count, Violet’s original 11-second video has garnered 20,309 views – but many other copies of the video have also earned high viewership.

According to mothership.sg, Violet was driving to her home at The Windermere Condominium at Choa Chu Kang when the incident occurred.

The object, possibly a fireball, flashed several times as it rocketed across the sky, blazing brightly as it descended and disappeared.

The International Meteor Organisation’s (IMO) website reported that there were four sightings of the fireball over Johor and Singapore between 5am and 5.02am.

“We received four reports about a fireball seen over Johor on Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 at around 21:01 UT,” it said in its website.

Citing the American Meteor Society (AMS), it said a fireball is a meteor that appears brighter than the planet Venus either in the morning or evening sky, when it enters earth’s atmosphere and burns up.