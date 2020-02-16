Hubei bans all vehicular traffic, stranding millions

SHANGHAI: The government of Hubei province, the centre of China’s Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, said a ban will be imposed on vehicular traffic across the province to curb the spread of the virus.

In a published document today, it said police cars, ambulances, vehicles carrying essential goods, or other vehicles related to public service would be exempted.

It added that the province will carry out regular health checks on all residents in the province.

It also stated that companies cannot resume work without first receiving permission from the government. –Reuters