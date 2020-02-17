Almost 100 new Covid-19 cases on Japan cruise ship

TOKYO: An additional 99 people on a quarantined cruise ship off Yokohama are confirmed to have been infected with the Covid-19 coronavirus, Japanese media reported on Monday.

This brings the total number of infections on the Diamond Princess to 455 - the most outside of mainland China.

The news comes as numerous countries have initiated the process of evacuating their nationals from the cruise liner, which is carrying over 3,500 passengers from around the world.

The widening impact of the outbreak, which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has killed over 1,700 people, is threatening large public events and damaging output and tourism in Japan.

