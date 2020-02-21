Covid-19: Student latest infected in S'pore; worker at DBS discharged

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) today confirmed and verified one more case of Covid-19 infection in the Island City state, involving a student at Singapore Institute of Technology.

MOH said the latest case of the 24-year-old male student is linked to the 82nd case, a 57-year-old female, who are both Singapore citizens with no recent travel history to China.

Currently warded in an isolation room at Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, he had not gone to school since the onset of symptoms, said the ministry in a statement here.

Meanwhile, MOH said 10 more cases of Covid-19 infection were discharged from hospital today; thus, in all, 47 have fully recovered from the infection.

One of them was the 84th case, a 35-year-old female Singapore citizen who was confirmed to have Covid-19 infection two days ago (Feb 19).

Another patient discharged today is the 50th case, a 62-year-old male Singapore citizen who works at DBS Asia Central at Marina Bay Financial Centre.

DBS evacuated 300 employees from Tower 3 of Marina Bay Finance Centre after he was tested positive for coronavirus on Feb 12.

Meanwhile, MOH said of the 39 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable or improving while five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As at 12 noon, MOH has identified 2,696 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 1,574 have completed their quarantine.

To date, six confirmed cases are linked to The Life Church and Missions Singapore cluster, nine to medical shop Yong Thai Hang, three to a private business meeting held at Grand Hyatt Singapore, five to the Seletar Aerospace Heights construction site, and 22 to the Grace Assembly of God church. – BERNAMA