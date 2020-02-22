KFC and donuts?

MOVE aside chicken and waffles, it is time for Chicken & Donuts.

This sweet-meets-savoury dish will be hitting KFC restaurants... wait for it.... not in Malaysia, but across the United States starting next week.

On Feb 21, the fast food chain announced the comeback of this calorie-packed dish, saying the Chicken & Donuts duo will be available as a sandwich or in a meal basket through March 16 or until supply runs out.

KFC had first introduced this duo to more than 40 locations in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, and Pittsburgh in the US in September, last year as a test run.

It had said it would be rolling out this on the menu nationwide if it was well-received.

The announcement on Thursday has already divided the Internet.

“Just tried the KFC Donuts and Chicken Sandwich! If you hadn’t tried it yet...GET IT NOW!,” @pacifist00000 tweeted.

Nydailynews.com described the duo as an “artery-clogging KFC Chicken & Donuts sandwich”.

“A special thanks to @kfc for making even more Americans metabolically sick with this mess...” @KenDBerryMD tweeted.

Would you give this combo a try?