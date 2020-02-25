Close ￬

Hundreds confined to Spain hotel over Covid-19 fears

Two people arrive at the University Hospital of the Nuestra Senora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, where an Italian national has been isolated after testing positive in novel coronavirus, COVID-19. -AFP
By AFP - February 25, 2020 @ 7:00pm

MADRID: Hundreds of people were confined to their rooms at a Tenerife hotel on Tuesday after an Italian tourist was hospitalised with a suspected case of Covid-19 coronavirus, health officials in Spain’s the Canary Islands said.

“Hundreds of hotel clients are being monitored for health reasons and the degree of supervision will be assessed during the day, but so far, we’re not talking about quarantine,” health authority spokeswoman Veronica Martin told AFP, confirming that the Italian tourist “was staying at this hotel while on holiday in Tenerife.” - AFP

