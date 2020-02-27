Bahrain Covid-19 cases soar to 33

Kuwaiti children, wearing protective masks, play in Kuwait City on February 26, 2020 as they celebrate with others the country's 59th Independence Day and the 29th anniversary of the end of the Gulf war with the liberation of Kuwait from Iraqi occupation. - The new coronavirus hit four more Middle Eastern states, with Bahrain, Iraq, Kuwait and Oman reporting new cases and the UAE calling on its citizens not to travel to Iran and Thailand. Kuwait, for its part, called off celebrations for the Gulf state's national day, as it confirmed its first three cases of the virus, all connected to Iran. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)