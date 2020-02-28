Nigeria confirms first sub-Saharan Africa Covid-19 case

A picture taken on February 27, 2020 shows a sign at the deserted main entrance of the China Commercial City shopping centre, popularly called "China Town", in Ojota in Lagos, as people fear of contracting the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus. - The shopping centre, popularly known as China Town, with over 300 shops and 200 apartment units was opened in 2005 with the aim to facilitate trade and deepen China - Nigeria relationships, but has since the outbreak of Coronavirus witnessed low patronage by traders despite no confirmed coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo by PIUS UTOMI EKPEI / AFP)
By AFP - February 28, 2020 @ 10:59am

LAGOS: Nigeria on Friday announced the first confirmed case of the Covid-19 coronavirus in sub-Saharan Africa.

“The case is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, Nigeria on Feb 25,” Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on Twitter.

“The patient is clinically stable, with no serious symptoms, and is being managed at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.”

Prior to the case in Nigeria, just two cases had surfaced across all of Africa – in Egypt and in Algeria – a tally that had puzzled health specialists, given the continent’s close economic ties with China.

The World Health Organisation warned earlier this week that African health systems were ill-equipped to respond to the deadly coronavirus outbreak should cases start to proliferate on the continent. - AFP