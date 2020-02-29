594 more Covid-19 cases in South Korea; total at 2,931

Workers wearing protective gear spray disinfectant as part of preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, at a subway station in Seoul on February 28, 2020. - K-pop megastars BTS on February 28 cancelled four concerts they were due to hold in Seoul in April, their agency said, as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in South Korea. The country has so far confirmed more than 2,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, by far the largest national total outside China, the origin of the disease. (Photo by - / YONHAP / AFP)
By AFP - February 29, 2020 @ 10:45am

SEOUL: South Korea confirmed 594 more Covid-19 coronavirus cases on Saturday, the biggest increase to date for the country and taking the national total to 2,931 infections with three additional deaths.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu, the centre of the country’s outbreak, and its neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, the Korean Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement.

Three women in the Daegu area died of the illness, taking the national toll to 16, the statement added. - AFP